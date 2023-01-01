Here are just a few examples; find more in the documentation.
Due to its extensive API, driver.js can be used for a wide range of use cases.
Onboard your users by explaining how to use your product and answer common questions.
With highlight feature, you can remove distractions and focus your users attention on what matters.
Highlight new features, explain how to use them and make sure your users don't miss them.
With millions of downloads, Driver.js is an MIT licensed opensource project and is used by thousands of companies around the world.