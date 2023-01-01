driver.js

Product tours, highlights, contextual help and more.

Get Started

Examples

Here are just a few examples; find more in the documentation.

and much more ...

Due to its extensive API, driver.js can be used for a wide range of use cases.

Onboard Users

Onboard your users by explaining how to use your product and answer common questions.

Remove Distractions

With highlight feature, you can remove distractions and focus your users attention on what matters.

Contextual Help

Provide contextual help for your users, explain how to use your product and answer common questions.

Feature Adoption

Highlight new features, explain how to use them and make sure your users don't miss them.

Loved by Many

With millions of downloads, Driver.js is an MIT licensed opensource project and is used by thousands of companies around the world.

Hero Image19K GitHub Stars Start Using Driver.js

MIT Licensed © 2023